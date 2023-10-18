Bear Creek Nature Center hosts 4th annual ‘Boo at Bear Creek’ Oct. 20

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Bear Creek Nature Center is hosting its 4th annual ‘Boo at Bear Creek,’ and it’s a special after-hours event that gives participants an opportunity to travel the nature center trails.

The event will be held Friday, October 20, from 6-9 p.m. at the Bear Creek Nature Center located at 245 Bear Creek Road.

The goal comes in an effort to educate the public in a way that is entertaining and captures the spirit of Halloween.

Nature Center volunteers will lead groups of fifteen people at a time along the trails, as they learn about and encounter creepy creatures like bats, rats, centipedes, and snakes.

Inside the nature center, partners from Mile High Bug Club and Pikes Peak State College ‘Wild Things’ will give people the opportunity to get close and personal with some live leggy and scaly friends.

Participants must pre-register for specific staggered start times that run from 6-8:45 p.m., and the event is recommended for ages 7 and up due to the mild fright factor.

Costs will be $8 per person and all proceeds will benefit the Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers–a non-profit organization that supports the educational endeavors of El Paso County Nature Centers.

Space is limited so register ahead by visiting www.elpasocountynaturecenters.com.