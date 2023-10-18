15,000 incorrect ballots sent to Teller County residents

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Voters in Teller County need to be sure to check their ballot before sending it back to the elections office.

According to the Teller County Clerk, around 15,000 incorrect ballots were sent to residents during the first round of deliveries during the week of October 16.

"I was alerted yesterday when a voter called and let me know that they did not have all the questions that they were expecting on the ballot. so we looked into it and several more calls started coming in," said Stephanie Kees, Teller County Clerk and Recorder.

Kees said after investigating the case, the election office was able to determine that it was in fact an error that came from the vendor's side. According to Kees, the 15,000 ballots that were sent out to residents only have one question on them which is the UTE Pass Regional Health Service District question.

"The ballot style and question should have had the two-state propositions on it, with the question for the UTE Pass Regional Health Service District along with the Woodland Park School District Re-2 candidates," Kees added. " There are three seats available there, so there are six candidates."

Kees said vendors told her the mistake was made because they simply put the wrong style on that specific ballot packet.

"If you were affected by this, we want you to destroy the ballot that you have along with the envelope. Be sure not to send your new ballot in the old envelope," said Kees.

People can tell if they got the incorrect ballot by checking the upper right-hand corner of the envelope. If it has the letters "POUPRHS" that is one of the incorrect ones.

Residents should get their new ballots by Monday, October, 23, or Tuesday, October 24. People have until November 7 to turn in their ballot and vote. Those who would prefer to vote in person and not wait for the new ballot to come in are also welcome to do that.

"If someone has already returned their ballot, what we are doing is holding all those ballots off to the side and as their replacement ballot comes in voted, we will destroy the original ballot that was not the good ballot."

For those who would like more information on how to get in touch with employees from the election office, or how to vote in-person, you can visit the Elections Department-Teller County and Records page.