‘Stand Down’ Veterans’ Event to be held Oct. 17 in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- El Paso County will be holding a “Stand Down” Event on Oct. 17, and it’s the first year Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center will lead the proceedings.

According to the Service Center, in military terms, “Stand Down” was a term created in World War II when military members were told to “Stand Down” for rest and recovery after prolonged combat.

The term is used now in cities across the country as they ask homeless veterans to “Stand Down” for a day as they receive access to resources and veterans’ benefits like employment assistance, free haircuts, health checkups, and a variety of warm clothing ahead of the winter months.

This year’s “Stand Down” Event will be held at 9 a.m. at the City Auditorium located at 221 E. Kiowa St. in downtown Colorado Springs.

There, breakfast and lunch will be provided and each veteran will be provided with an active-duty service member as an escort and guide to services provided for the day.

Last year’s event, according to the Service Center, helped 123 veterans.

Robert McLaughlin, a retired Army colonel and executive director of Mt. Carmel stated, “The Stand Down is a way to let homeless veterans know the community cares. It’s a way to give a little back to people who have served their county and are now on hard times.”