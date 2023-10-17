Missing Senior Alert: 77-year-old man last seen Monday, Oct. 16

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is sending out a Missing Senior Alert for a 77-year-old man out of Denver.

Juan Vigil was last seen Monday, October 16, at around 8 a.m.

The CBI stated he was driving his grey (looks green) 2015 Toyota Rav4 in the area of 58th and Washington. He has a Colorado license plate issued to RQV208.

Vigil is a Hispanic man with white hair and brown eyes and is 5’9 and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, jeans, and a hat. Officials with the CBI also added Mr. Vigil suffers from cognitive impairment and is in need of his medication.

Anyone who might have seen Mr. Vigil or knows where he might be is asked to call 911 or the Westminster Police Department at (303)-658-4360.