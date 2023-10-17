Medical helicopter responds to crash near I-25 closure north of Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- At least one medical helicopter responded to a serious crash on I-25 Tuesday afternoon just north of the closure caused by the recent train derailment, according to Colorado State Patrol.

State Patrol said an ambulance and at least one helicopter responded to the scene. Images taken at the scene show at least one patient being transported via gurney to a medical helicopter.

The southbound right lane was closed following the crash.

Information is limited at this time. The circumstances of the crash and the condition of those involved is currently unknown.