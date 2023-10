School officials sent out the notice this morning stating, "We are actively working on the repairs, and anticipate returning to our normal schedule on Tuesday. We will update you regarding any changes."

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Morton Elementary School will be closed on Monday, October 16, due to a water main break.

