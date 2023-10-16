Lawyers, Trump and money: Ex-president spends millions in donor cash on attorneys as legal woes grow

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s political fundraising machine is raking in donations at a prodigious pace, but he’s spending tens of millions of dollars he’s bringing in to pay attorneys to deal with the escalating costs of the various criminal cases he is contending with as he moves further into the 2024 presidential campaign. Contributions to Trump’s Save America political action committee are also being used to pay for lawyers who represent co-defendants and potential witnesses in several of the cases, which include civil lawsuits against the former president. Federal Election Commission records show Save America has paid nearly $37 million to more than 60 law firms and individual attorneys since January 2022.

By RICHARD LARDNER, TRENTON DANIEL and AARON KESSLER Associated Press

