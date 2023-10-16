Higher education application fees waived for 6th annual Colorado Free Application Days

COLORADO, (KRDO) - Application fees to all 32 public colleges and universities in Colorado and several private institutions will be waived for the sixth annual Colorado Free Application Days, from Oct. 17-19.

According to the Colorado Department of Education (CDE), by waiving application fees, which are a common barrier to higher education, Colorado Free Application Days aims to improve access to further education and training, which is becoming increasingly critical in the state’s rapidly changing economy.

From Tuesday, Oct. 17 through Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, it will be free for anyone to submit an application to all 32 public colleges and universities in Colorado and several private institutions.

The CDE said this is the third year the program has been extended from one day to three. During last year’s campaign, students turned in nearly 64,000 applications, with a third coming from first-generation students.

Admission application and fee waiver information for each college and university participating in the program, including required materials, can be found here.

For more information, visit 2023 Colorado Free Application Days.