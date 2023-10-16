A sunny and warm start to the week

Another beautiful stretch of fall weather over the next seven days.

TODAY: Sunny skies and warm temperatures this afternoon as highs climb into the low and mid-70s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool overnight. Morning lows Tuesday will dip into the low and mid-40s.

EXTENDED: Very warm Tuesday afternoon with high in the low to mid-80s across southern Colorado. Temperatures will dip some ten degrees Wednesday but will remain above average. And temperatures will remain in the upper-70s and low-80s through the weekend with little or no chance of precipitation.