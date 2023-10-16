Skip to Content
News

A sunny and warm start to the week

slot0
By
Updated
today at 8:39 AM
Published 7:17 AM

Another beautiful stretch of fall weather over the next seven days.

TODAY: Sunny skies and warm temperatures this afternoon as highs climb into the low and mid-70s. 

TONIGHT: Clear and cool overnight. Morning lows Tuesday will dip into the low and mid-40s.

EXTENDED: Very warm Tuesday afternoon with high in the low to mid-80s across southern Colorado. Temperatures will dip some ten degrees Wednesday but will remain above average. And temperatures will remain in the upper-70s and low-80s through the weekend with little or no chance of precipitation. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content