President Joe Biden to visit Pueblo on Monday, to highlight clean energy industry

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- President Joe Biden will make a trip to Pueblo on Monday to highlight the clean energy industry, a White House Spokesperson said.

The details of his trip have not yet been made public. However the White House released the following statement on Sunday:

On Monday, President Biden will travel Colorado’s Third District — which is represented by Congresswoman Lauren Boebert — as part of his Administration’s Investing in America tour. During the visit, the President will highlight how Bidenomics and the Inflation Reduction Act are mobilizing companies to invest in clean energy industries and create good-paying jobs in places like CO-03, while extreme House Republicans try to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act and deny their constituents the jobs and opportunities that the President’s agenda is creating.” -- White House Official

KRDO will be covering Biden's visit to the Steel City, and will provide updates on his visit throughout the day on Monday.