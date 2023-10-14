Non-profit provides free holiday photos for service men and women at Fort Carson

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Deployed Love, a national nonprofit organization brought back their annual holiday mini sessions for families with military service members who are deployed over the holiday season on Saturday.

The families were lucky enough to receive free photo sessions from professional photographers. With help from volunteer photographers and donations from local businesses, Deployed Love has been able to provide over 60 families at Fort Carson with free holiday pictures and goodies.

Deployed Love will continue their holiday mini sessions at six bases around the country throughout the holiday season.