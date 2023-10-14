Community members question bear killing policies in Colorado, multiple petitions formed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Multiple petitions in Colorado have formed in recent weeks, challenging how bears are being handled in our state. The point of one petition was to change Colorado Parks and Wildlife's policies towards killing bears that they claim has been aggressive, or a nuisance to people.

The petition, which closed on October 11, gained incredible traction, garnering 2,300 signatures in a matter of days. However, the owner of the petition shut it down for reasons they have declined to comment on.

Now, a new one has formed - asking CPW to change their policies around bear conservation and treatment. It's aimed at getting the attention of Colorado Governor Jared Polis, asking him to take another look at the policies CPW upholds.

A statement from Colorado Parks and Wildlife sheds light on the situation:

"Bears in Colorado are euthanized for one of three reasons: dangerous bears, depredating bears, and nuisance bears that receive two strikes ... CPW takes no action on the vast majority of bears deemed nuisance bears, but must occasionally relocate them," Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

They estimate the current population of bears to be around 17,000 to 20,000 and both stable and growing.

However, the newest petition challenges relocation as a method of control:

"Relocation is often considered as a solution, but it's crucial to understand that relocating bears is a complex process that rarely works as intended," the petition states.

The petition also asks for more enforcement of community policies and education, among other things.

For Prairie Conservation activist Deanna Meyer, bears are an essential part of the ecosystem that deserves to be protected. Meyer also signed the original petition formed against the policies and says she hasn't had the time to review the new one and sign it as well.

"We want to see more of a balance so that they're more concerned about protecting the wildlife and figuring out the best way to not go to lethal force," Meyer said.

To her, that would mean a change in policy that she thinks often harms bears and prioritizes the safety of people to an extent that is unnecessary.

Brenda Lee, President of Colorado Bear Coalition, has an intimately informed understanding of the delicate balance of safety CPW has to uphold. Her main focus in petitioning the state organization is to gain transparency and understand what leads up to the relocation or killing of the animal.

"Colorado Bear Coalition is leading efforts right now on creating a review board that would look at every bear handling by CPW," Lee said.

She did not sign the original petition but noted that it's not the first time she's heard community outrage at the way the species is treated in the state.

"It's certainly not in an attack on CPW," Lee said. "It's really just what makes sense. That's what we do in the U.S., is review. We have accountability and understanding when a life is taken."