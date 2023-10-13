Barrage of bomb threats emailed to schools cancels classes across the Baltic countries

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Emailed bomb threats sent to schools and kindergartens across the three Baltic nations this week led to the cancellation of classes across the region. Lithuania’s police chief said “a coordinated mass attack” began late Thursday involved hundreds of emails that were sent from a server within the European Union. He says the majority of messages were in Russian and some had a political content, Pozela said. In Estonia, a wave of threatening spam emails started late Wednesday. Although hundreds of children in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia were told not to come to school because of bomb threats, Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite said there did not appear to be any danger.

