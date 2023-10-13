Skip to Content
76-year-old man charged in connection to fatal crash in Colorado Springs parking lot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On August 31, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a call about an auto/pedestrian crash in a parking lot in the 6900 block of N. Academy Blvd.

When officers arrived they found a pedestrian trapped under a vehicle. Medical personnel determined the pedestrian was dead, CSPD said.

According to CSPD, the driver of the vehicle has been identified as 76-year-old Richard Goodwin. He has been charged with careless driving resulting in death. Neither speed nor alcohol were considered factors in the crash.

The department earlier reported that the deceased pedestrian was identified as 51-year-old Marcus Bogart of Colorado Springs.

