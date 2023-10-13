6 Cal Fire employees fired from Hollister Air Attack base

By Torstein Rehn

HOLLISTER, California (KSBW) — Cal Fire fired six firefighters who were employed at the Hollister Air Attack Base.

George Nunez, the Unit Chief of the Cal Fire San Benito-Monterey Unit, told KSBW that Cal Fire separated with the firefighters in September.

When asked for comment, Nunez said that Cal Fire considers this a personal matter and will not comment.

Cal Fire declined to comment on if there was an active investigation.

