State Patrol offers fall driving tips as the temps drop and some animals become more active

COLORADO (KRDO) -- As the seasons begin to change and temperatures drop across the state, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is urging drivers to take extra precautions on the road as winter conditions may be present and some large animals are going through their breeding seasons.

CSP is offering drivers some tips on how to stay safe on Colorado's roads throughout the fall season and into winter. The agency says two of the most important things a motorist can do is to drive the speed limit and use your high beams when not around other motorists in rural areas or neighborhoods adjacent to open space areas. Increase your chances of seeing wildlife crossing up ahead or on the side of the road by staying alert.

“The worst choice you can make is to swerve outside your lane or slam on your brakes with vehicles behind you,” explained Major David Rollins, District 4 Commander for the Colorado State Patrol. “People can end up in serious crashes when they let their emotions take over to save Bambi or his friends.”

CSP says you should be prepared to make a tough decision when encountering animals. If you have time and space, you can sound your horn and slow down in a straight line, coming to a stop. You can brake hard in a straight line if you have very little time and distance and no one is behind you. However, if there is little time and traffic behind you, the right choice is to drive through, keeping in the lane, but with a slight angle towards the butt of the animal ONLY if by the white side lane line. Never swerve or jerk the wheel.

Fall Driving Tips: