State Patrol offers fall driving tips as the temps drop and some animals become more active
COLORADO (KRDO) -- As the seasons begin to change and temperatures drop across the state, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is urging drivers to take extra precautions on the road as winter conditions may be present and some large animals are going through their breeding seasons.
CSP is offering drivers some tips on how to stay safe on Colorado's roads throughout the fall season and into winter. The agency says two of the most important things a motorist can do is to drive the speed limit and use your high beams when not around other motorists in rural areas or neighborhoods adjacent to open space areas. Increase your chances of seeing wildlife crossing up ahead or on the side of the road by staying alert.
“The worst choice you can make is to swerve outside your lane or slam on your brakes with vehicles behind you,” explained Major David Rollins, District 4 Commander for the Colorado State Patrol. “People can end up in serious crashes when they let their emotions take over to save Bambi or his friends.”
CSP says you should be prepared to make a tough decision when encountering animals. If you have time and space, you can sound your horn and slow down in a straight line, coming to a stop. You can brake hard in a straight line if you have very little time and distance and no one is behind you. However, if there is little time and traffic behind you, the right choice is to drive through, keeping in the lane, but with a slight angle towards the butt of the animal ONLY if by the white side lane line. Never swerve or jerk the wheel.
Fall Driving Tips:
- Beware of Quickly Changing Temperatures. Temperatures change with altitude. Some mountain passes can bring you up and down thousands of feet within a short distance. When you start climbing a mountain, it can be sunny, clear blue skies, and by the time you reach the top of the pass, it can be blizzard conditions.
- Fog can be a huge issue, especially in the valleys. Visibility can go from being clear to being extremely limited literally in seconds.
- The colorful leaves may be pretty, but leaves on the road can be dangerous when wet. Driving on slippery leaves can be similar to driving on ice! Leaves can also obstruct traffic lines, potholes, or pavement markings.
- The days are becoming shorter which means visibility is reduced. Turn on your headlights and watch for pedestrians walking or biking on the roadway at dawn, dusk, or night.
- With the time change, the sun rises and sets at different times causing dangerous sun glare. Keep a pair of sunglasses in your car that you can wear to reduce sun glare.
- The cool overnight temperatures bring morning frost. Keep a snow broom/ice remover in your car and give yourself extra time to clear your windows of frost before you start driving. Make sure your wipers and defrosters are working as they should.
- Watch for deer and elk! Deer and elk accidents are common in the Fall because it’s mating season. If you see a deer or elk, proceed cautiously and slow down as they often travel in groups. Remember that deer are most active at dawn and dusk.
- Check your tire pressure. Temperatures fluctuate a lot in the autumn. This will cause your tires to expand and contract, ultimately leading to a loss of pressure, something you don’t want to worry about when on the road. Monitor your tire pressure regularly.
- Don’t Park where it says no parking. It is no parking for a reason and that is probably for safety or to protect the environment right there.