Penrose community rallies to support families with vigil amid funeral home investigation

PENROSE, Colo, (KRDO) - The Penrose community is showing its resilience amid the investigation into a funeral home after more than 115 bodies were discovered improperly stored inside a building by helping the grieving families.

A board meeting was held earlier Thursday by the Parks and Recreation Office to approve the costs for a candlelight vigil. However, it was determined during the meeting that no extra funds were needed. Rather, everything needed will be taken care of by volunteers or paid for by community members.

The Fremont County 4H chapter and the Fremont County Conservation District have also teamed up with Brady's, a nursery in Cañon City to donate 130 saplings of Colorado Blue Spruce trees, to give those grieving families something to honor their loved ones.

Hundreds are expected to attend the vigil. Organizers hope this will help those left to deal with the months-long expected investigation into what happened at Return to Nature Funeral Home that led to their loved ones left decomposing.

Lacy Baker, the President of the Penrose Parks and Recreation Board, said this difficult investigation has hit the whole Penrose community hard.

A vigil has been organized for Saturday, October 14, thanks to the efforts of many in the community.

"We are just as shocked as everybody else. but we will do what we can to stand with the families that are going through this," said Baker.

There will be food, drinks, candles, a DJ, and speakers during the vigil. Families who want to submit a message for the DJ to read, or have a song request to play in honor of a lost loved one are asked to reach out through this link.

The event happens on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. at 401 Park Place, Penrose CO.

Organizers said all are welcome. They hope this will shine some light on the current dark times in Fremont County.