Douglas Clark, convicted murderer and half of the Sunset Strip Killers, dies of natural causes

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (AP) — Officials say serial killer Douglas Daniel Clark has died of natural causes. He was 75. Clark was sentenced to death for six grisly murders in California during the early 1980s. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says he died Wednesday at an outside medical facility. He had been housed at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center. Clark and his accomplice Carol Bundy were dubbed the Sunset Strip Killers following a series of murders around Los Angeles starting in 1980. The victims included teenage girls and female sex workers. Bundy died at Central California Women’s Facility in 2003.

