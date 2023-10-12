Colorado reaches $15 billion in marijuana sales since legalization

COLORADO (KRDO) - In August of this year, the State of Colorado reached $15 billion in marijuana sales, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR).

The Marijuana Sales Report shows that in August 2023, marijuana sales totaled $15,028,995,376 since legalization in January 2014. Total sales for 2023 so far are $1,052,517,913, with $132,447,967 in the month of August alone.

The Marijuana Sales Report also shows that the marijuana tax revenue total since legalization is $2,554,160,551.

According to the CDOR, the Marijuana Sales Reports summarize total sales made by medical and retail marijuana stores monthly by county. Tax revenue comes from the state sales tax (2.9%) on marijuana sold in stores, the state retail marijuana sales tax (15%) on retail marijuana sold in stores, and the state retail marijuana excise tax (15%) on wholesale sales/transfers of retail marijuana. Fee revenue comes from marijuana license and application fees.

