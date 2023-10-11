October line-up events at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum (USOPM) is inviting the community to a line-up of October events suitable for all ages.

Thursday, October, 12

Curator Collection: Mexico City 1968 Games & Q&A with Olympic champion Bob Beamon

On this day, the museum will dive into the 1968 Mexico City Games where there will be a virtual Q&A with 1968 Olympic champion Bob Beamon.

The event will be from 1-2p.m., and it marks the 55-year anniversary of the Mexico City Games Opening Ceremony.

It will take place in the Museum's event space, and it's free for members and all ticketed guests.

Register here.

Friday, October 13

Halloween Cookie Decorating Night!

Family and friends can get into the Halloween spirit on Friday, the 13th, from 5-7 p.m. for a Halloween Cookie Decorating Night.

The event will be held in the Museum’s atrium and will see Team USA athletes onsite as they share their stories and decorate alongside guests.

The event is "pay what you wish" to make it accessible to all and you can click the link to register here.

Saturday, October 14

Peak Eclipse: Viewing the Annular Eclipse

Mark your calendars to witness this celestial spectacle from 9-12 p.m., at the USOPM terrace to observe the annular eclipse.

Complimentary eclipse glasses will be provided for all guests.

October 28-30

Fright at the BOO!seum

Finally, guests can celebrate Halloween during the “Fright at the BOO!suem” between 10-5 p.m.

At this event there will be trick-or-treat stations and kids in costume will receive complimentary admission at the door.