Cancer survivor gives back by making special wigs for cancer patients

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--A four-year cancer survivor is leading an effort to help cancer patients feel beautiful by hosting a fundraiser this month in Colorado Springs. For DJ Washington, this act of kindness goes way beyond just a fundraiser, it's a way for her to give back to a community that helped her while she battled cancer in 2019.

"I understand what I went through so I wanted to make sure I could help bless somebody else not to go through that financial hardship that I went through I mean it may not be a whole lot but anything helps," said Washington. "I know for me, my hair suffered through a lot of things so for me, I decided not just about cutting hair or donating it but I decided even making wigs. "

The goal for Washington this year is to get enough people from Colorado Springs to go out during the month of October and get a haircut to help her create wigs for cancer patients.

Those looking to help can book an appointment with Cool Breeze Touch Hair Studios off Lake Plaza Dr. in the Springs. From there the hair will be saved and donated.

"I just want people to know that there is someone, local someone who knows firsthand what they are going through in this very scary process," added Washington.

This year will be Washington's third year hosting this event and although every year is a special year, Washington said she's most excited about giving a wig directly to a cancer patient at the very same place she received treatments.

"So it's me being a patient giving to other patients like it's first hand. So it's just going to go straight to Dr. Bacar. It's just going back to him and the patients," added Washington.

If you don't want to book an appointment, on October 22nd people can walk into the Cool Breeze Touch of Hair Studios between 1 pm and 9 pm to get their hair cut for donation.