Broad scale search efforts suspended for missing 49-year-old man in Rocky Mountain National Park

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- Broad scale search efforts have now been suspended for 49-year-old Chad Pallansch who went missing in the Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP).

According to RMNP officials, search efforts continued through the weekend of Oct. 7, and included ground searchers, dog teams, and a State of Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) helicopter and drone teams.

Officials stated recent efforts were focused on areas around Black Lake, Lake Powell, Stone Man Pass, Chiefs Head Peak, McHenry’s Peak, Mount Alice, and surrounding ridgeline areas; however, search efforts did not provide any further clues as to the whereabouts of Pallansch.

They added investigations will continue, but broad scale search efforts are being suspended; however, patrols will continue to occur in the search area when conditions warrant and further actions may be considered.

Meanwhile, National Park Service (NPS) Search and Rescue Team members will continue to review aerial photographs and drone footage and reported clues will be investigated as appropriate.

Pallansch was last heard from around noon on Wednesday, September 27, when a text that was received at that time indicated he was almost to the summit of Mount Alice and roughly 7 miles from the Bear Lake area.

He was officially reported missing on Thursday, September 28, where park rangers found his car still parked at the North Inlet Trailhead on the west side of Rocky Mountain National Park.

His reported itinerary was an expansive 28-mile route which included crossing the Continental Divide and traveling on established trails as well as off trail travel through steep talus slopes.

Pallansch is described as 5’7,” 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is described as a fit runner with both trail running and marathon experience, and is likely wearing a black ultralight jacket, black running shorts or leggings and a grey fanny pack.

RMNP officials state anyone with information that could help investigators, those who may have seen or know Chad Pallansch, or if anyone was in the areas listed above on September 27, is asked to call the NPS Investigative Services Bureau Tip Line at 888-653-0009,fill out an online form at go.NPS.gov/SubmitATip, or email nps_isb@nps.gov.