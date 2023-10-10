Are the Broncos fans of Taylor Swift?
The Denver Broncos will play the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Two questions will Taylor Swift be at the game supporting her friend Travis Kelce and are the Broncos fans of Taylor Swift?
