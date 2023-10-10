Jewish leaders in Colorado Springs mourn loss of life, denounce Hamas attacks as war rages on

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been a somber and solemn week for Jewish leaders in southern Colorado as they process the devastating news coming out of Israel.

Those leaders are denouncing the deadly attacks from the terrorist organization Hamas while praying for peace in the Middle East.

"I have teachers, family members, and close friends who are there right now, and it's scary," said Temple Beit Torah Rabbi Iah Pillsbury. "It's, there's no other way to put it, but it's scary, and I feel for everybody who lives in Palestine and in Israel because it's a time of immense fear and immense trauma."

Temple Beit Torah has increased security measures in response to the violence overseas as they make sure their congregants are safe.

Still, there's significant emotional trauma and pain that members of the temple are experiencing. Pillsbury and many of the congregants have loved ones in Israel and they're concerned for their safety.

Jeff Ader, Co-President of Temple Beit Torah, said he hasn't been able to reach his loved ones in the Middle East.

Ader was in Israel 50 years ago when the Yom Kippur War broke out, and this violence is triggering vivid memories of conflict.

"We lived in bomb shelters for a couple of weeks while the war was going on, and went out in the fields with armed guards," said Ader. "It was a scary, scary time, but this is worse, much worse."

Pillsbury and Ader are now calling for peace and for the safety of innocent people on all sides of this war.

You can find a list of places to donate below:

IsraAID

Alliance for Middle East Peace

Jewish Agency’s Fund for Victims of Terror

Medical Aid for Palestinians

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency

The International Red Cross