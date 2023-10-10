Fountain family pleads for help after losing their teen in a car crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--A Fountain family is asking for justice for their son after he was killed in a car crash. Fountain Police said they are investigating the case but no arrests have been made.

"He had a lot of love in his heart man, I loved him so much, and I would do anything to get him back," said Richardo Johnston, Julian's brother.

Julian Dean was a couple of months away from turning 18 and beginning his life as a young adult. He had just graduated high school and was set to start a new construction job this week.

"There is no justice in this. I just hope they find that man. They have to live with that. There is no justice in this. My son was taken and there is no bringing him back," added Robert Dean, Julian's father.

It was on Sunday, October 8 when Julian and his family were coming back from the mountains when everything changed. According to Julian's father Robert, his son was driving near South Santa Fe Avenue and and West Ohio Avenue in Fountain when another car missed a stop light causing Julian to swerve to avoid a crash.

"He was coming down 85, 87 he is literally two, three minutes away from the house somebody pulls in front of him. He tries to overcorrect, he hits a medium and he flips I guess three to four times," Robert said.

Robert also said that the driver who caused the crash never stopped to check on his son.

Fountain Police would not confirm these details, citing an ongoing investigation. But Julian's family is asking anyone who saw or knows anything to please contact the Fountain Police Department.

"Together me and my family, we are going to stand tall through it all and we are going to honor that boy," Robert said.

If people would like to help Julian's family, they have created a GoFundMe under his name to help with the funeral expenses.