Fort Carson conducting live fire exercises this week

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 10th Special Forces Group will be conducting a live-fire training exercise on Fort Carson Tuesday through Thursday this week.

According to the Mountain Post, the 10th SFG(A) Soldiers and Air Force AC-130J pilots and crewmembers will be conducting combined training. Soldiers on the ground will direct aircraft personnel in close-air support as they fire at targets on the ground, in addition to other offensive air operations.

Fort Carson said increased noise and dust should be expected including in the evening and throughout the night due to large-caliber training with live munitions.

The Mountain Post says they are dedicated to being good neighbors and will continue to inform the public about training events that may affect surrounding communities. Concerned community members are encouraged to call Fort Carson at (719) 526-9849.