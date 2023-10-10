East Las Vegas St. reopens following overnight train derailment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- East Las Vegas Street has now been reopened following a train derailment on the night of Oct. 9.

At around 6:25 p.m., officials with the Railroad alerted the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) of a partial train derailment and track closure at the 2900 block of East Las Vegas Street.

At the scene, CSPD provided traffic control and support while Railroad officials made repairs and moved cargo.

There, East Las Vegas Street, in both directions, was closed between Janitell Road and Highway 85/87 for about 5 hours.

At around 11:10 p.m., the roads were reopened in all directions and CSPD officials added heavy side road activity should be expected in the area for the next 72 hours.