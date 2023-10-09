Train derailment spills military vehicles south of Colorado Springs

Several dozen military vehicles spilled off train cars Monday evening after a derailment along Las Vegas Drive near Circle Drive.

Emergency responders at the scene reported approximately 10 cars off the tracks, with each one carrying 2-3 military vehicles.

Law enforcement in the area also reported no hazardous chemicals and no weapons involved.

A KRDO photojournalist at the scene reports mostly Humvees, heavy trucks, and Strykers, but no tanks or Bradley vehicles.

Officials with both BNSF and Fort Carson are at the scene, while El Paso County deputies and fire crews help to secure the area.

At this time, no injuries have been reported, but this stretch of Las Vegas Street was closed off while crews worked to clean up the derailment.

