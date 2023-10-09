Colorado Springs residents fear for loved ones in Israel as war devastates the country

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As violence escalates and war erupts in Israel, Southern Coloradans with ties to the country are fearful for the future of their loved ones.

Mark Tedder, a missionary out of Colorado Springs, returned from Israel three weeks ago. Within the last 48 hours, he has been communicating with the families he connected with while there.

"We started getting messages, WhatsApp messages, text messages saying, 'Can you please pray for us? Here's what's happening. We don't know exactly where they are, but they've infiltrated the land,'" said Tedder.

Tedder said his Israeli connections are in lockdown, taking shelter as they hear bombs echo throughout the region.

Mark Tedder, a missionary from Colorado Springs, shares the stories he's hearing from friends in Israel.

Tedder said because the attacks from the Hamas terrorist group were a surprise, his friends were unable to stock food, weapons, or protective gear in preparation for the violence.

"There's just so much chaos and trauma right now in that city and in fact, across the land," said Tedder. "People are traumatized. They don't know how to respond or what to do, so they're all hunkered down."

Tedder and his wife plan to move to Israel in January and continue their work as musical missionaries. He said they have a deep connection to the people they've met in Israel thus far and they desperately want to help them right now.

Though Tedder believes everyone should continue to pray for the people in Israel, there are also tangible needs Southern Coloradans can meet for the communities suffering.

If you'd like to donate money toward body armor and protective gear for families in Israel, you can do that through this website.

FIRM Israel is an organization providing hot meals for 800 families who escaped Gaza. The group is collecting donations here.

You can also find ways to support Mark and Carrie Tedder's work in Israel here.

Tedder is also holding a prayer and worship vigil for Israel on Sunday, October 15 at 5:30 p.m. The vigil will take place at Snow Creek Ranch in Larkspur at 10997 Spruce Mountain Road. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.