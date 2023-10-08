WATCH: Authorities begin setup at Penrose funeral home of equipment for investigation

PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) - Multiple agencies have begun to set up camp outside the Return to Nature funeral home in Penrose, as they begin the process of removing the dozens of dead bodies from inside.

KRDO was on scene on Sunday afternoon as trucks from the Fremont County Coroner's Office and the Fremont County Office of Emergency Management began setting up a string of tents leading into the front and back sides of the building, and set up generators for flood lights and other equipment to help with working into the evening hours.

It's believed the developing scene is all in anticipation of investigators beginning the grisly task of removing the 115 decomposing bodies within the walls of the former funeral home.

KRDO has also been told the scene will remain that way, "every day for the foreseeable future”.

