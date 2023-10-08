Sports Extra: Marisa Reyes
Sierra pitcher Marisa Reyes is a softball sensation.
She is an elite pitcher, and an elite hitter.
She's drawing interest from colleges across the country, while helping lead Sierra to the CHSAA state playoffs.
