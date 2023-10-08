From Coke floats to Cronuts, going viral can have a lasting effect on a small business

NEW YORK (AP) — Lexington Candy Shop has had a line outside for over a year since a TikTok of its Coke float went viral. The owner of Fatima’s Grill parlayed his viral fame into an expansion. When a smaller restaurant unexpectedly goes viral on TikTok or other social media, the sudden demand can be overwhelming. Owners have to adapt on the fly, revamping operations to quickly serve a crush of people. But savvy business owners who are able to adapt can parlay newfound fame into a lasting boost for their business. Just ask Dominique Ansel, who created a craze with the Cronut a decade ago, before the term “going viral” was widely used.

