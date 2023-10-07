A Ugandan business turns banana fiber into sustainable handicrafts

MUKONO, Uganda (AP) — A decapitated banana plant is almost useless, an inconvenience to the farmer who must uproot it and lay its dismembered parts as mulch. Too many of them in a banana plantation means an extra cost of hiring manual labor. But can these discarded stems be somehow returned to life? Yes, according to a Ugandan company that is buying banana stems in a business that turns fiber into attractive handicrafts. The idea is innovative as well as sustainable in this East African country that’s literally a banana republic. Uganda has the highest banana consumption rate in the world and is Africa’s top producer of the crop.

By PATRICK ONEN and RODNEY MUHUMUZA Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.