Skip to Content
News

Trail closure this weekend in Cheyenne Mountain State Park

All trails in the pink area will be closed for the race.
CPW
All trails in the pink area will be closed for the race.
By
Published 2:59 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has issued a trail closure notice for this Saturday, Oct. 7, in Cheyenne Mountain State Park.

CPW said there will be a trail race on Saturday that will require trails on the south side of the park to be closed. The closure will last from "early morning to early evening."

Trails on the north side of the park and around the archery range will remain open.

A map of the closure can be seen above.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content