Trail closure this weekend in Cheyenne Mountain State Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has issued a trail closure notice for this Saturday, Oct. 7, in Cheyenne Mountain State Park.

CPW said there will be a trail race on Saturday that will require trails on the south side of the park to be closed. The closure will last from "early morning to early evening."

Trails on the north side of the park and around the archery range will remain open.

A map of the closure can be seen above.