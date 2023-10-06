Myanmar’s top court declines to hear Suu Kyi’s special appeals in abuse of power and bribery cases

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s Supreme Court has declined to hear special appeals from the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi against her convictions in six corruption cases where she was found guilty of abusing her authority and accepting bribes. The 78-year-old Suu Kyi, who was arrested when the army toppled her elected government in February 2021, is serving prison sentences totaling 27 years after being convicted of a string of criminal charges mostly brought by the military. Her supporters and independent analysts say the charges are bogus and an attempt to discredit her. The legal official who reported the court’s decision spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to release information.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.