Man arrested for burglary, accused of causing ‘damage’ at Colorado Springs City Hall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police arrested a man after he reportedly caused damage at City Hall overnight.

Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to City Hall after a burglary alarm had gone off. CSPD said the front door had extensive damage with shattered glass in one of the doors. There was also minor property damage inside the building.

Police found and arrested 22-year-old Paul Serdar. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. CSPD said he faces charges of criminal mischief and second-degree burglary. As of Friday afternoon, Serdar is still in the hospital receiving treatment. It's unclear the extent of his possible injuries.

For now, visitors are asked to use the side door to City Hall. The broken window is currently covered with wood and plexiglass.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the CSPD non-emergency line at 719-444-7000.