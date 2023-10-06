Skip to Content
News

Man arrested for burglary, accused of causing ‘damage’ at Colorado Springs City Hall

Emily Coffey
By
New
Published 3:45 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police arrested a man after he reportedly caused damage at City Hall overnight.

Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to City Hall after a burglary alarm had gone off. CSPD said the front door had extensive damage with shattered glass in one of the doors. There was also minor property damage inside the building.

Police found and arrested 22-year-old Paul Serdar. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. CSPD said he faces charges of criminal mischief and second-degree burglary. As of Friday afternoon, Serdar is still in the hospital receiving treatment. It's unclear the extent of his possible injuries.

For now, visitors are asked to use the side door to City Hall. The broken window is currently covered with wood and plexiglass.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the CSPD non-emergency line at 719-444-7000.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emily Coffey

Emily is a Reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content