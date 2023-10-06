Chicago Bears snap 14-game losing streak with 40-20 victory over the Washington Commanders

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — After an incredible 347 days without a win in the National Football League (NFL), the Chicago Bears finally ended their drought with a 40-20 victory against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football.

The Bears had lost a staggering franchise record 14 games in a row during their almost year-long wait for a win, but as the final whistle blew, Chicago fans finally had something to cheer about.

With pressure firmly on the Bears after an 0-4 start to the season, Chicago traveled to Washington to take on the 2-2 Commanders at FedEx Field and got off to a great start.

Within the opening three minutes of the game, struggling quarterback Justin Fields threw a perfect pass to star wide receiver DJ Moore for a touchdown to give Chicago a crucial early advantage.

The Bears did not look back following the early score and second quarter touchdowns from Moore and tight end Cole Kmet – both from Fields passes – helped give Chicago a 27-3 lead at halftime.

While the Commanders attempted to get back into the game with a second-half rally, it was not to be enough. Moore made sure of the win with his third touchdown of the night from a 56-yard reception from Fields.

“We just needed a win, get the mojo going in our favor,” Moore – who finished with eight receptions for 230 yards – told reporters after his incredible night. “It felt amazing to get the first win under our belts.”

The relief among the players was echoed by Fields. The 24-year-old has been criticized for his early season performances but bounced back against the Commanders, throwing for 282 yards and four TDs.

“It just felt good. Seeing all the hard work pay off, especially getting a dub after everything that’s happened this year,” Fields said. “It just feels good when you can say that the hard work paid off.”

Fields said the win was “a sigh of relief,” after the Commanders looked to be mounting a second-half comeback.

The victory was particularly historic for Fields as he became the fourth quarterback since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to have 5,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards in their first 30 starts – joining Michael Vick, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts – according to ESPN.

The win also came on the same day that legendary Bears linebacker Dick Butkus died at the age of 80.

Butkus died “peacefully in his sleep overnight at home in Malibu,” California, a statement from his family, posted by the Bears on social media, read.

“Bears legend, he’ll never be forgotten and we played for him tonight, so this one’s for him tonight,” Fields said on Butkus postgame.

While the Bears partied in the dressing room postgame, things were not as jovial in the Commanders camp.

NBA legend and part owner of the Washington Commanders Magic Johnson took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his displeasure at the defeat.

“Tonight the Commanders played with no intensity or fire. We didn’t compete in the first half and got down 27-3 heading into halftime,” Johnson said. “It was too big of a hole to climb out of and that is why we ended up losing 40-20.”

The Bears face the Minnesota Vikings in their next game and the Commanders will be hoping to bounce back in their game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.