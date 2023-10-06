15-year-old in Fountain receives ‘9-1-1 Hero Award’ after handling house fire situation

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Friday, October 6, a Fountain teenager received the '9-1-1 Hero Award' from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the El Paso-Teller 911 Authority.

The award was given to 15-year-old Tayte Mathill for his poise in handling a fire situation at his home. According to Fountain police and firefighters, Tayte was heading downstairs to let his out when he saw a lot of smoke inside the kitchen.

Officers said Tayte reacted quickly and called his mom and then 9-1-1. He then got his younger brother out of the home along with the dog and explained to the dispatch officer what was going on.

"It was from the mechanical room. Apparently, something had lit on fire," said Tayte.

Ashleigh Sutton was the dispatcher who answered Tayte's call and she said he was so poised and collected during the phone call that she had no idea he was a teen.

"I had no idea he was 15. He was extremely calm, collected and he did a great job. He gave me the information that I needed," said Sutton.

Once first responders got to the home they turned off an electrical breaker to the home and later discovered the smoke was coming from condensation on the electrical wires of the HVAC system. Tayte's mother, Trisha Mathill said she is extremely proud of her son as they've worked hard to get to where they are.

"Tayte was non-verbal until he was five. It's been a lot of work, so I am very proud of him. I know I can leave him home with little man and everything will be okay. I'm just really proud of him and I can't imagine losing our house," added Trisha.

Tayte said he's glad he got the award but that he was more so just doing what any older brother would do to keep his family safe.