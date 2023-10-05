There are cowboy boot Crocs now

By Parija Kavilanz, CNN

New York (CNN) — It appears that the trusty, “sorry-not-sorry that I’m ugly” Crocs foam clog has found a way to get even weirder, this time with some western flair.

On Thursday, Crocs unveiled something previously unimaginable. A Crocs cowboy boot, with spurs and all.

Should we thank Taylor Swift for this, too?

The company, in fact, credited its own fanbase for the idea.

“For years, the buzz around a Crocs-inspired cowboy boot has been building, creating a genuine fan-fueled movement trending across social media. Recognizing this passion, Crocs is making fan dreams come true, turning the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot into a reality,” it said in a release.

If you really want it, you’re going to have to wait a few more days. The boot, which features a shiny croc-embossed texture and western-inspired stitching, launches on Oct. 23, and will be on sale for $120. And the boot does feature a spinning spur charm attached to the backstrap of the shoe.

The Crocs boot will be available online and for a limited time in Crocs stores.

Crocs said it timed the release of the cowboy boot to “Croctober,” or the month of October, when the brand typically does something unique with the shoe that was inspired by its fans.

Crocs became the unofficial shoe of the pandemic when the footwear that was often mocked for its appearance became a go-to source of comfort for consumers who paired the shoe with everything from pajamas to fancy attire.

Since then, celebrities such as Post Malone and Justin Bieber have embraced Crocs.

In September, Crocs released another version of the shoe with the Shrek Croc. It’s green and freckled, but it has not been reported to smell like an onion.

– CNN’s AJ Willingham contributed to this story.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.