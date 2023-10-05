Advocate, artist, grandmother: National leaders and family gather to honor Feinstein’s legacy

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and other national leaders praised the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein as a leader of uncommon integrity and defender of American values. But the first female mayor of San Francisco was also remembered at a memorial service Thursday as a talented artist and a grandmother who gave crooked haircuts in her kitchen. The service outside San Francisco City Hall marked the end of two days of events in the city that launched Feinstein’s political career. Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Feinstein blazed a path for women.

