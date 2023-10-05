Nearly 4 million people in Lebanon need humanitarian help but less than half receive aid, UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. says Lebanon faces one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with nearly 4 million people in need of food and other assistance. But less than half are receiving aid because of a lack of funding. Lebanon’s U.N. humanitarian chief said Thursday the amount of assistance the U.N. is giving is also “much less than the minimum survival level” that it normally distributes. Imran Riza says Lebanon has faced multiple crises over the last four years that the World Bank describes as one of the 10 worst financial and economic crises since the mid-19th century. Riza says this has led to the humanitarian needs of people across all population sectors increasing dramatically.

