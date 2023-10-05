Michigan judge to decide whether to drop charges against 2 accused in false elector scheme

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two Michigan defendants accused of participating in a fake elector scheme are set to appear before a judge, seeking for charges to be dropped due to comments made by the state attorney general. The defendants, Clifford Frost and Mari-Ann Henry, are accused of participating in the fake elector plot with 14 other Michigan Republicans and face eight criminal charges, including multiple counts of forgery. State Attorney General Dana Nessel has said the group genuinely believes former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election. Attorneys for the defendants say Nessel’s comments eliminate intent behind the alleged actions, which is mentioned in all eight of the charges.

