Colorado Springs Police search for at-risk missing teen: Alena Frisby was last seen near Northgate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Colorado Springs Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen with developmental disabilities. 17-year-old Alena Frisby was last seen on the north side of Colorado Springs early Wednesday morning.

Frisby was spotted near Da Vinci Academy at the intersection of Middle Creek Parkway and Voyager Parkway in Colorado Springs where she and her family live. Police describe the 17-year-old as a biracial teen of Hispanic descent.

"She's around 5 foot tall, approximately 80 pounds with very long dark hair," said Caitlin Ford, Public Communication Specialist for Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said they're considering Frisby an at-risk youth because of her disability.

"There is now a statewide and federal you know, notice that hey this is a person who is missing and we are looking for them," added Ford.

Colorado Springs Police are urging anyone with information to call them immediately.

"We don't believe that she is a danger to anybody, but if you do see her call 9-1-1 or call (719) 444-7000 immediately just so we have the most recent information of where she is at and can get her back to her parents as soon as possible" said Ford.

Police mentioned false information regarding Frisby was circulating on social media earlier today and are asking people who know something to avoid posting on social media and call the department instead.