Nearly 6 pounds of meth found during stop of known Colorado Springs drug dealers, CSPD says

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says a large drug bust was made last week in connection to a known drug trafficker/distributor in Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, detectives were "investigating the activity of a vehicle of the known drug trafficker/distributor." As the vehicle was returning south from the Denver area, detectives coordinated with Colorado State Patrol, the Castle Rock Police Department, and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) to locate the suspect vehicle. The DCSO initiated a traffic stop and contacted two known narcotics distributors.

CSPD said the DCSO deployed a narcotics K9 who alerted on the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up 5.96 pounds of meth, 74.8 grams (748 pills) of counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl, and 28.15 grams of cocaine.

One of the suspects was arrested for felony narcotics distribution and the other male was released pending an ongoing investigation, CSPD sai.