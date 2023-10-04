Skip to Content
News

Nearly 6 pounds of meth found during stop of known Colorado Springs drug dealers, CSPD says

MGN - CDOT
By
Published 3:02 PM

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says a large drug bust was made last week in connection to a known drug trafficker/distributor in Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, detectives were "investigating the activity of a vehicle of the known drug trafficker/distributor." As the vehicle was returning south from the Denver area, detectives coordinated with Colorado State Patrol, the Castle Rock Police Department, and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) to locate the suspect vehicle. The DCSO initiated a traffic stop and contacted two known narcotics distributors.

CSPD said the DCSO deployed a narcotics K9 who alerted on the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up 5.96 pounds of meth, 74.8 grams (748 pills) of counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl, and 28.15 grams of cocaine.

One of the suspects was arrested for felony narcotics distribution and the other male was released pending an ongoing investigation, CSPD sai.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content