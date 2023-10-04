Moore Public Schools releases statement with python on the loose near elementary school

By Jonathan Greco

MOORE, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Moore Public Schools officials released a statement as a large python is on the loose near Bryant Elementary School.

“MPS administrators at Bryant Elementary School were made aware that an albino Reticulated Python escaped its residence, which is located near school grounds,” Moore Public Schools officials said in the statement. “We encourage Bryant Elementary families to share information about the dangers associated with this type of reptile with their children and ask them to stay aware and mindful when outdoors until the animal is recovered.”

District officials urge anyone who sees the python to steer clear and call 911.

