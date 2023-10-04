Colorado Springs haunted house raising funds to help domestic violence victims in the Pikes Peak area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The 'Rocky Mountain Picture Show' is a family-friendly haunted house that helps raise money for a Colorado Springs non-profit known as TESSA. The organization focuses on helping victims of domestic violence in Colorado Springs.

When you first arrive at the 'Rocky Mountain Picture Show,' you will see three large screens outside the home. These are projector screens that bring the house to life, making it look like something from the Disney movies 'Haunted Mansion' or 'Monster House.'

"You have two skeletons, an old grumpy skeleton, and a happy skeleton kind of take you through this journey. One of them is you know trying to scare you off and get you away from his property and the other is trying to welcome you and they kind of transform the house," said Ben Skee, Owner of First Strike Krav Maga.

Skee said he and his co-worker Naomi Skee put on this annual picture show and haunted house every year in an effort to help raise funds for TESSA, which helps provide resources and housing for those who have been victims of domestic violence or abuse.

"Our goal for this entire month for both the Rocky Mountain Picture Show and as well as the family-friendly haunted house is we are trying to raise 25,000 dollars for TESSA, but also just kind of raise awareness of what Tessa does," added Skee.

When people visit the Rocky Mountain Picture Show they're not asked to pay a fee, but rather give a donation.

"This is one of those things to not only raise awareness but bring something fun to the community," said Skee.

Currently, people can visit the Rocky Mountain Picture Show from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and then from 6:30 p.m. To 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The haunted house portion of this annual attraction will open its doors on October 27 and run through the end of the month.

"We have seen in past years when we get to Halloween and we get to the haunted house we end up getting roughly 100 to 150 people per night. So we expect the longer it goes on the busier it will get," said Skee.

So far, Skee said they have seen a couple of families out enjoying the Rocky Mountain Picture Show but he hopes to get more people out here to support TESSA.

For more information, visit the Rocky Mountain Picture Show Facebook page.