Pueblo County Republican chair files campaign finance complaint against a Pueblo city councilman

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Just weeks before the November election, the Pueblo County Republican Party is taking aim at a Pueblo city councilman.

The GOP chair has filed a city complaint alleging councilman Vicente Martinez Ortega accepted taxpayer funds to pay for a campaign event. A South Pointe event that took place on September 9th is at the center of the issue.

On Monday, Pueblo County Republican chair Michelle Gray filed a campaign finance complaint alleging that the marketed town hall was actually a campaign event.

Ortega along with Mayor Nick Gradisar attended the event.

Gray is accusing District 4 Rep Ortega of violating city code by accepting taxpayer dollars from the city for an alleged campaign event, among other alleged violations.

Despite these claims, Vicente Martinez Ortega said he was not available for an on-camera interview but left us the statement below.

There was no campaigning happening at the townhall. It was a townhall for South Pointe residents, talked about South Pointe issues. Nothing there said vote Vicente or vote for Vicente. City staff we[re] there to answer questions for the South Pointe Maintenance District, that's all." Vicente Martinez Ortega, District 4 representative

KRDO asked the District 4 representative why he would allegedly use campaign money to help fund this event and we have not heard back yet.

To read the full complaint and the list of all the allegations brought forward, click here.

The City of Pueblo said it will be speaking about this issue at a future Pueblo City meeting.