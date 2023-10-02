Two-year dam rehabilitation project will limit some recreation on Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A two-year dam rehabilitation project at the South Catamount Reservoir will begin after Pikes Peak’s North Slope Recreation Area (NSRA) closes for the season Oct 15.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, the project will enhance the safety and performance of the 87-year-old dam.

The city said the work on the dam, which includes resurfacing of the dam’s steel face and extensive infrastructure replacement, will last through the 2024-2025 seasons and will limit some recreation opportunities in the NSRA.

The South Catamount Reservoir was significantly lowered and will not be available during the dam project. Certain trails in the NSRA will also be closed during the dam project.

The North Catamount Reservoir will remain open to the public for recreation via hike-in access only during the dam project. Vehicle access from South Catamount to North Catamount will not be available for the 2024-2025 seasons, according to the city. The Crystal Creek Reservoir reopened to the public this year following similar dam rehabilitation work. It will remain open to the public for water and trail recreation for the 2024-2025 seasons.

For more information on the South Catamount Dam Rehabilitation Project and how it will affect recreation in the NSRA, visit https://www.csu.org/Pages/SouthCatamountProject.aspx