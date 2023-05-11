Colorado Parks and Wildlife orders emergency fish salvage at South Catamount Reservoir

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife ordered an emergency fish salvage at South Catamount Reservoir on Pikes Peak effective immediately.

This is on the North Slope of Pikes Peak in preparation for repairs to be made on the damn in 2024. According to CPW, before the repair work, Colorado Springs Utilities lowered the water level.

CPW determined the reservoir cannot maintain a viable fishery through the 2023 fishing season.

Rather than let the fish die, CPW Director Jeff Davis ordered an emergency fish salvage, offering anglers a unique opportunity to catch as many fish as they like.

The order lifts bag and possession limits for any member of the public holding a valid state fishing license. Signs will be posted at the reservoir announcing the order.

CPW said anglers must use legal fishing methods and only fish during the daylight. Multiple rods up to four are authorized while the salvage order is in effect. Current size, bag, and possession limits are suspended at South Catamount Reservoir only.

This emergency fish salvage will continue until the order is lifted. Officials said this public salvage is to optimize the use of the fishery resource in accordance with Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission regulations.

CPW said South Catamount is one of three Colorado Springs Utilities reservoirs built to store drinking water and used for recreation in the North Slope Recreation Area on Pikes Peak. The emergency salvage is just for the South Catamount.

CPW

South Catamount is located near the Pikes Peak Highway, west of Colorado Springs off of Highway 24 in Teller County.

CPW will issue a notice when the salvage operation ends.