Stormy weather to start the work week

Unsettled weather with showers and thunderstorms Monday... cooler Tuesday and Wednesday.

TODAY: Upper-level energy will bring rounds of showers and thunderstorms to the area Monday. Temperatures will still be mild with highs in the 70s and 80s. Some of these storms may become severe later today with strong winds, heavy rain and hail.

TONIGHT: A few showers will linger this evening... before tapering off overnight. Morning lows Tuesday will dip into the low and mid-40s.

EXTENDED: Expect much cooler temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday as cold fronts pass across the area. Highs will dip into the 60s and 70s though the mid-week. Temperatures will undergo a warming trend heading into the weekend, with highs returning to the 70s and 80s by Sunday.